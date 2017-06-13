ROME, June 13 Italy is "close" to a solution for
struggling lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, the
economy minister said on Tuesday, as the state seeks European
Union approval for a plan to bail them out.
"A solution is now close" for the two regional lenders,
based in the Northeast Veneto region, Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan said in a statement, and "talks with European
institutions are encouraging."
"The solution will not involve any form of bail-in, and
senior bondholders and depositors will in any case be fully
guaranteed," he added.
Rome has struggled to find investors ready to put in the
private capital that EU authorities are demanding to authorise a
plan for the banks, weighed down by bad debts and mounting
losses over the past three years.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Giulia Segreti)