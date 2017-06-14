BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
ROME, June 14 Intesa Sanpaolo Chief executive Carlo Messina, asked whether his bank would intervene to rescue two ailing Veneto-based banks, said on Wednesday: "let's see how the situation develops."
Italy is scrambling to find a solution for Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca and avert the risk of them being wound down by the end of the month. The European Commission has demanded an additional injection of private capital for 1.25 billion euros ($1.4 billion) before any state aid can be used.
Sources have said that Intesa and domestic rival UniCredit , which already helped bail out the two banks last year, are considering whether to pump more money into them. ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28