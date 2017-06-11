MILAN, June 11 The chief executive of UniCredit
, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Sunday he was
confident a solution for the country's two ailing Veneto-based
lenders would be found with the help of other domestic banks.
UniCredit's boss Jean Pierre Mustier is leading talks with
the Rome government and European authorities as Italy's biggest
banks mull helping Rome bail out Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto
Banca to avoid being hit by costly depositor guarantees if
European regulators shut them down, sources said on Thursday.
"I always see the glass half-full. I am optimistic by nature
and I am in this case too," Mustier told reporters on the
sidelines of a concert in Milan when asked whether he was
confident a solution for the Veneto lenders could be found with
the help of other Italian banks.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)