BRUSSELS, June 13 The European Commission is
seeking a solution for two ailing banks from Italy's Veneto
region that would avoid losses for senior bondholders, a
spokesman said on Tuesday, stressing that in any case depositors
would not be hit.
Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are seeking
public and private support to avoid a possible liquidation by
the end of the month.
"Constructive contacts are ongoing in order to reach a
solution for the two banks in line with EU rules, without the
bail-in of senior bondholders. Depositors will in any case be
fully protected," a Commission spokesman for competition said on
Tuesday. Margrethe Vestager is the commissioner in charge of
competition.
Earlier on Tuesday Italy's finance minister Pier Carlo
Padoan said a solution on the two banks was close.
