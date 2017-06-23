(Adds details, background)
By Silvia Aloisi and Balazs Koranyi
MILAN/FRANKFURT, June 23 The European Commission
on Friday gave preliminary approval for an Italian plan to wind
down two ailing Veneto-based regional lenders with state money
in a move that may allow Rome to solve its latest banking crisis
on its own terms.
Italy plans to start liquidation proceedings for Banca
Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca on Saturday, a source close
to the matter said, issuing an emergency decree that will
effectively remove one its biggest banking headaches by
splitting the two lenders' assets into "good" and "bad" banks.
The country's top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is
set to buy the good assets for one euro, leaving the state to
foot the bulk of the bill for losses stemming from the banks'
bad loans, legal risks and restructuring costs.
"EU state aid rules allow for the possibility of granting
state support in these kind of situations," the European
Commission, which must rule on the use of state money, said in a
statement.
It added it was in constructive discussions with Italian
authorities.
"Good progress is being made to find a solution very soon."
The Italian government has been scrambling to prevent the
two lenders from being wound down under European banking rules
designed to stop the use of state money in banking crises.
Rome feared that under those rules losses could have been
imposed on senior bondholders and large depositors, a
politically unpalatable prospect in the run-up to elections next
year.
Instead, under the Italian plan only junior bondholders and
shareholders will be hit, but the cost for taxpayers is likely
to be hefty.
With the two banks' soured or risky debts totalling more
than 20 billion euros ($22.4 billion), one banker said the
government would put in 5 billion euros, while some Italian
media reports on Friday said the final bill could be as high as
12 billion euros.
The emergency decree to be approved on Saturday will "create
the conditions" for a sale of the banks' good assets to Intesa,
the source said.
"The sale will allow the regular functioning of the banks'
branches on Monday morning," it said, adding the terms of the
transaction will be made public in coming days.
Earlier the European Central Bank said the two banks, which
have a capital shortfall of 6.4 billion euros and are bleeding
deposits, were failing or likely to fail, setting in motion the
process that will lead to them being wound down.
"The ECB had given the banks time to present capital plans,
but the banks had been unable to offer credible solutions going
forward," it said in a statement.
Pressure on Rome to find a solution for the two Veneto
lenders had increased since Spain's Banco Popular was
rescued by Santander this month in a deal orchestrated
by European authorities.
In Popular's case, no state money was used and Santander is
seeking around 7 billion euros of capital from shareholders to
help it take on Popular.
The Italian plan instead takes advantage of an exception to
EU bank rules that allows the use of routine insolvency
proceedings with banks not considered systemically important,
allowing the process to be handled by the member state.
The plan has sparked criticism from some European officials
who said Italy was being allowed to cut corners, while at home,
opposition politicians have also criticised the scheme put
forward by the government.
"Intesa gets a free gift, the state takes on all the bad
stuff and the taxpayer pays," Renato Brunetta, parliamentary
leader for former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza
Italia (Go Italy!) party said on Thursday.
"Did we really need to take so much time to come up with
such a rubbish solution?"
($1 = 0.8936 euros)
