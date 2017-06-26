MILAN, June 26 Intesa Sanpaolo said on
Monday its planned acquisition of the good assets of Banca
Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca could lead to the closure
of around 600 branches and the departure, on a voluntary basis,
of around 3,900 staff.
Italy began winding up the two failed regional banks on
Sunday in a deal that could cost the state up to 17 billion
euros ($19 billion) and will leave the lenders' good assets in
the hands of Intesa, the nation's biggest retail
bank.
Rome spent the weekend drafting an emergency decree to
liquidate the two banks, which collapsed after years of
mismanagement and poor lending. The decree will have to be voted
into law by parliament within 60 days.
The government will pay 5.2 billion euros ($5.82 billion) to
Intesa, and give it guarantees of up 12 billion euros, so that
it will take over the remains of the banks.
Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's best-capitalised large bank, said
last week it was open to purchasing the rump of the good assets
for one euro on condition that Italy's government passed a
decree agreeing to shoulder the cost of winding down the two
banks.
Intesa said on Monday the contract it had signed for the
acquisition would become void should the decree not be converted
into law or be amended in a way that would make the deal more
expensive for the lender.
($1 = 0.8935 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Louise Heavens)