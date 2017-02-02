BRIEF-Skanska invests SEK 440 mln in office project in Poland
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
MILAN Feb 2 State aid is one of the options being considered to recapitalise Italian regional lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, though no decision has yet been taken, a top executive at the Atlante rescue fund that owns the two banks said on Thursday.
Asked whether a precautionary recapitalisation of the two banks by the state was being considered, Paolo Petrignani, CEO of Atlante's manager Quaestio, said: "It's being discussed, there is no decision yet."
Asked whether the 1.7 billion euros earmarked by the fund to buy bad loans could instead be used to recapitalise lenders, Petrignani said: "That's also being discussed, all options are being examined."
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 22 ON CAPITAL DECREASE VIA REMISSION OF 20.0 MILLION SERIES B SHARES OF THE COMPANY