FRANKFURT/ROME, April 4 The European Central
Bank estimates that Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca
need 6.4 billion euros ($6.82 billion) to bolster their capital,
two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
One of the sources said the ECB considers the lenders
solvent, a key condition for them to receive the state bailout
they have requested.
The two banks have applied for a so-called precautionary
recapitalisation by the state, using an exception to EU banking
liquidation rules that would allow public money to be injected
in the two lenders with a limited contribution from the banks'
creditors.
The European Commission must now decide whether the two
bank's request for public support is in line with EU state aid
rules and approve their restructuring plan for the funds to be
unlocked. On Monday, a spokesman for the Commission said it was
confident that a solution could be found in the coming weeks.
($1 = 0.9381 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Stefano Bernabei, writing by
Silvia Aloisi)