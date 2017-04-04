BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24
MILAN, April 4 Struggling Italian regional lenders Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca confirmed on Tuesday the European Central Bank has estimated a combined capital shortfall of 6.4 billion euros ($6.83 billion) following stress tests of the lenders conducted by the regulator last year.
The two banks said the ECB had indicated that they both qualified for a precautionary recapitalisation by the state.
The capital shortfall was calculated taking into account the lenders' score in the adverse scenario of the stress tests, whose results had not been previously made public.
Two sources close to the matter had earlier put the capital gap for the two banks, as calculated by the ECB, at 6.4 billion euros.
One of the sources said the ECB considered the lenders solvent, a key condition for them to receive the state bailout they have requested.
($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
May 26 Soft drink maker PepsiCo Inc is in talks to acquire All Market Inc, the owner of coconut water brand Vita Coco, whose celebrity investors include Madonna and Matthew McConaughey, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.