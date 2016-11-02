(Adds background, share price, source on road show)
MILAN Nov 2 Italy's market watchdog plans to
summon top executives of Monte dei Paschi di Siena and
veteran banker Corrado Passera to explain the circumstances that
led to Passera dropping his rescue plan for the bank, a source
close to the matter said.
The source said the decision followed the release of
conflicting statements from the two sides, without elaborating.
In a letter to the bank's board released to the media on
Tuesday, Passera said he had assembled investors willing to
invest around 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in the bank but
decided to drop his plan because of what he said was obstruction
from the lender.
Monte dei Paschi replied in a statement that Passera's
claims were groundless, adding his proposal was non-binding, had
been put together for investors who had not been named and was
not yet "solidified".
A Consob spokesman said the watchdog was "speaking to all
the parties involved."
Passera's withdrawal leaves Monte dei Paschi, Italy's
weakest major lender, tied to a plan drawn up and backed by
investment bank JP Morgan to sell some 28 billion euros ($31
billion) in bad loans and raise 5 billion euros in new capital.
Banking analysts say the 544-year-old Tuscan bank, the
world's oldest lender, faces an uphill struggle to convince
investors to back its third recapitalisation in as many years,
especially at a time of political uncertainty.
The bank wants to complete the 5 billion-euro cash call by
the end of December, an ambitious target given Italians are to
vote on Dec. 4 in a constitutional referendum which could unseat
the government and sour market sentiment.
On Wednesday, the bank's shares dropped 4.25 percent, with
traders citing uncertainty over which investors would back the
fundraising.
A source close to the planned transaction said a roadshow in
the United States by Chief Executive Marco Morelli was going
"very well" but that it was too early to speak of any binding
commitment.
The stock has fluctuated wildly in brisk trade since Passera
presented his alternative plan for the bank on Oct. 13, rising
100 percent over 10 days before shedding around 30 percent after
the bank unveiled its new business plan on Oct. 24.
($1 = 0.9011 euros)
(Reporting by Paola Arosio; Additional reporting by Gianluca
Semeraro; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Potter)