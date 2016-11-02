(Adds background, share price, source on road show)

MILAN Nov 2 Italy's market watchdog plans to summon top executives of Monte dei Paschi di Siena and veteran banker Corrado Passera to explain the circumstances that led to Passera dropping his rescue plan for the bank, a source close to the matter said.

The source said the decision followed the release of conflicting statements from the two sides, without elaborating.

In a letter to the bank's board released to the media on Tuesday, Passera said he had assembled investors willing to invest around 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in the bank but decided to drop his plan because of what he said was obstruction from the lender.

Monte dei Paschi replied in a statement that Passera's claims were groundless, adding his proposal was non-binding, had been put together for investors who had not been named and was not yet "solidified".

A Consob spokesman said the watchdog was "speaking to all the parties involved."

Passera's withdrawal leaves Monte dei Paschi, Italy's weakest major lender, tied to a plan drawn up and backed by investment bank JP Morgan to sell some 28 billion euros ($31 billion) in bad loans and raise 5 billion euros in new capital.

Banking analysts say the 544-year-old Tuscan bank, the world's oldest lender, faces an uphill struggle to convince investors to back its third recapitalisation in as many years, especially at a time of political uncertainty.

The bank wants to complete the 5 billion-euro cash call by the end of December, an ambitious target given Italians are to vote on Dec. 4 in a constitutional referendum which could unseat the government and sour market sentiment.

On Wednesday, the bank's shares dropped 4.25 percent, with traders citing uncertainty over which investors would back the fundraising.

A source close to the planned transaction said a roadshow in the United States by Chief Executive Marco Morelli was going "very well" but that it was too early to speak of any binding commitment.

The stock has fluctuated wildly in brisk trade since Passera presented his alternative plan for the bank on Oct. 13, rising 100 percent over 10 days before shedding around 30 percent after the bank unveiled its new business plan on Oct. 24.

($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Reporting by Paola Arosio; Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Potter)