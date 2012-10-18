FRANKFURT Oct 18 One of the dangers of banking sector reforms is that more banking business is driven into the shadow banking sector and this risk must be monitored constantly, European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen on Thursday.

Liikanen, the Bank of Finland governor, led an advisory group that called earlier this month for banks' traditional deposit-taking business to be legally separated from higher risk activities.

The risk of reforms to the sector that they "drive an increasing part of banking into the shadow banking sector," Liikanen said in a lecture at Frankfurt's Goethe University.

"This is a matter that needs further consideration and needs to be constantly monitored. Pro-active measures may be needed."

