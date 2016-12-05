MILAN Dec 5 The yield on a Sept. 2020
subordinated bond by Monte dei Paschi targeted by a
debt-to-equity conversion offer launched by the Italian bank
rose on Monday as traders said the swap's take-up was seen as
insufficient to ensure its success.
Monte dei Paschi said on Friday preliminary data showed
take-up for the offer had topped 1 billion euros. A large
take-up would ease Monte dei Paschi's task of raising 5 billion
euros ($5.3 billion) in capital this year to remain in business.
Political turmoil in Italy following the outcome of Sunday's
constitutional referendum further complicates the bank's
efforts.
The Sept. 2020 bond lost 2 percentage
points in price by 1115 GMT yielding 22.7 percent, up from 21.5
percent late on Friday.
($1 = 0.9391 euros)
