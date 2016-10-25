MILAN Oct 25 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena
expects to offer to convert some of its subordinated
debt into equity after a Nov. 24 shareholder meeting, called to
approve a 5 billion euro ($5.4 billion) share issue, the bank's
chief financial officer said.
The share sale is part of a turnaround plan at Italy's
third-largest bank unveiled on Tuesday by new Chief Executive
Marco Morelli.
The plan calls for the sale of 28 billion euros in bad loans
at below book value and the raising of fresh capital by the end
of December.
To limit the size of the share sale, Monte dei Paschi will
offer a debt-to-equity conversion to some bondholders.
CEO Marco Morelli told a news conference the bank would
offer the swap to both institutional and retail bondholders, but
had yet to decide the terms and the conditions of the offer,
which is set to last for about 10 days.
On the sidelines of the news conference, CFO Francesco Mele
said the conversion would target mainly the bank's 5 billion
euros in subordinated bonds, the holders of which "had more of
an incentive" to back the plan.
Subordinated bondholders rank behind holders of senior debt
in the event of default.
Monte dei Paschi emerged as the weakest lender in Europe in
continent-wide stress tests in July and must raise capital and
shed bad loans to avoid the risk of being wound down.
The Tuscan bank's subordinated debt rallied on Tuesday on
the prospect of the conversion.
The yield on a subordinated bond due in September 2020
fell 1.4 percentage points to 12.8 percent. The
yield had soared above 20 percent in late September as investors
fretted over Monte dei Paschi's ability to carry out its plan.
The CFO said the bank had received several proposals about
the planned conversion from groups of bondholders.
($1 = 0.9197 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Holmes)