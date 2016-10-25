* Monte dei Paschi says terms of offer yet to be decided
* Bank has 5 billion euros in subordinated bonds
* Retail investors estimated to hold some 2 bln euros
* Yield on subord bond due Sept 2020 down 1.4 pct pts to
12.8 pct
(Adds details, comments)
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, Oct 25 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena
plans to offer a voluntary debt-to-equity swap to all
holders of its 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in subordinated
bonds, including retail investors, the bank's top executives
said on Tuesday.
The conversion is part of an ambitious turnaround plan
unveiled by the bank's new CEO Marco Morelli which targets
raising 5 billion euros in capital by the end of the year.
After the conversion, the bank will launch a share issue,
its third in as many years, to plug the residual capital
shortfall.
"For this plan to be successful, a relatively large
participation of investors in the liability management exercise
would be essential, in our opinion, in the region of at least 40
to 50 percent," analysts at BBVA said in a note.
Chief Financial Officer Francesco Mele said the conversion
would target the bank's 5 billion euros in subordinated bonds,
the holders of which "had more of an incentive" to back the
plan.
He added Monte dei Paschi had received several proposals
about the planned swap from groups of bondholders.
Retail investors are estimated to hold some 2 billion euros
of Monte dei Paschi's subordinated debt.
Sources close to the matter had until now said small
investors could be excluded from the conversion, as involving
them makes it necessary to publish a prospectus, delaying the
offer's launch.
Mele said the offer would be launched after a Nov. 24
shareholder meeting called to approve the share issue and would
last for about 10 days.
Terms and the conditions of the offer have yet to be
decided, the CEO said.
Monte dei Paschi emerged as the weakest lender in Europe in
continent-wide stress tests in July and must raise capital and
shed bad loans to avoid the risk of being wound down.
The Tuscan bank's subordinated debt rallied on Tuesday on
the prospect of the conversion.
The yield on a subordinated bond due in September 2020
fell 1.4 percentage points to 12.8 percent. The
yield had soared above 20 percent in late September as investors
fretted over Monte dei Paschi's ability to carry out its plan.
($1 = 0.9201 euros)
(Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)