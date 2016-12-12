BRIEF-Libertas 7 Q1 result after tax turns to profit of 141,000 euros
* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX 141,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 395,000 EUROS YEAR AGO
ROME Dec 12 Italy is ready to pump capital into Monte dei Paschi di Siena if the ailing bank fails to raise from investors the money it needs to remain in business, a Treasury source said on Monday.
"There is confidence at the economy ministry that Monte dei Paschi's cash call can succeed. If the operation failed, the state would carry out a precautionary recapitalisation," the source said.
"The bank's existence and its clients' savings will be preserved under any circumstances," the source added. (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)
* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX 141,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 395,000 EUROS YEAR AGO
GABORONE, May 15 Botswana's government has offered its state-owned BCL Mine Ltd to the Emirates Investment House (EIH) for a token price of $1 in a deal that will result in the Emirati firm taking over the mine's debts, minerals minister Sadique Kebonang said.