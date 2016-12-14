ROME Dec 14 Italy's market watchdog Consob is
examining the additional information it requested Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena to provide in relation to its plan
to reopen a debt-to-equity conversion offer, a Consob source
said on Wednesday.
In a last-ditch attempt to raise privately the 5 billion
euros ($5.3 billion) it needs by year-end to stay in business,
Monte dei Paschi has proposed reopening the swap to target
retail bondholders who could not take up the initial offer as it
was deemed too risky for them.
Monte dei Paschi's board meets later on Wednesday over the
bank's rescue plan though its chances of success are looking
increasingly slim and a state bailout looms. Consob is expected
to rule quickly over the request.
($1 = 0.9416 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za,
editing by Paola Arosio)