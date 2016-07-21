MILAN, July 21 The European Central Bank will
examine on Thursday a plan by Monte dei Paschi to sell
bad loans, three sources close to the matter said, as Italy's
third-largest bank works to comply with a regulatory request to
strengthen its balance sheet.
ECB supervisors have told the Tuscan bank to cut its
non-performing loans by 9.6 billion euros ($10.6 billion) over
the next two and a half years, a much faster pace of reduction
than envisaged in the bank's current strategic plan.
The bank is expected to fare poorly in European banking
stress tests whose results will be unveiled on July 29.
By that date it wants to have a plan to sell its bad debts
and cover the ensuing capital shortfall to cushion any potential
negative market reaction. The stock has already lost 74 percent
this year against a 50 percent drop for the sector in Italy.
A source familiar with the matter said the bank had
submitted to the ECB a plan that envisaged quickly selling its
entire portfolio of loans to borrowers deemed insolvent.
Those loans are currently valued in the bank's books at 37
percent of their face value, or 10 billion euros.
The source said they could be sold at between 33 and 27
percent of their nominal value -- translating into a loss of
between 1 billion and 2.7 billion euros.
The ECB and Monte dei Paschi declined to comment.
To fill the capital shortfall, the plan envisages a cash
call that could be underwritten either by a consortium of banks
that is still in the making or by the Italian state if this was
allowed by European authorities, the source said.
Monte dei Paschi has been discussing the sale of its bad
loans with Atlante, a bank rescue fund hastily set up in recent
months to help Italy's weakest banks.
Monte dei Paschi, whose balance sheet has been wrecked by a
costly acquisition and risky derivatives deals, has long been
seen as the weak link in Italy's troubled banking system.
