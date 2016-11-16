(Refiles without changes to reach additional subscribers)
* Hedge funds welcome generous Tier 1 offer
* Tier 2 participation in the balance
* LME crucial part of bank's recap plan
By Helene Durand and Maiya Keidan
LONDON, Nov 15 (IFR) - Hedge funds investors holding some of
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's riskiest bonds said they would
take part in the bank's proposed tender but the trade is still
riddled with execution risk with Tier 2 holders' participation
in the balance.
The Italian lender announced late on Monday that it was
looking to target up to 5.3bn of subordinated debt in a
debt-for-equity swap aimed at getting the bank back on its feet
.
The liability management has become a key plank of the
bank's recapitalisation efforts and BMPS has left little to
chance by proposing what hedge funds and real money investors
deemed as attractive terms.
"The offer on the Tier 1 is very good," said a hedge fund
investor that is part of a bondholder group holding some of the
bank Tier 1, so-called FRESH and some of the Tier 2 debt.
"There was a concern that we would get squeezed to 70/75 but
at 85, we are happy to contribute to the capital raise with our
bonds. We like the valuation of the bank that is being created."
BMPS intends to split the cash tender offer in two groups of
subordinated debt. In the Tier 1 part, investors will be offered
85% of par on three bonds and 20% of par on preferred share
securities called FRESH.
Investors will be offered 100% in the Tier 2 part of the
liability management, which includes a 2.06bn Upper Tier 2
bond.
The premia offered on the Tier 1 and Tier 2 debt range
between 22.7% and 42.3% above where most of the bonds had been
trading in the last month, a chunky premium for a bond tender in
a challenged bank.
"I think will because ultimately it's
quite important it gets done," another hedge fund said.
"The Lower Tier 2s were trading in the low mid-70s
yesterday, so basically a 32% premium and the Tier 1, the
premium is 30-40%."
POKER GAME
But while most market participants agreed that the proposed
cash tender terms looked generous for the Tier 1, there were
question marks on the Tier 2.
"The offer is very generous to the Tier 1 holders: 85 on
something that doesn't pay coupons, is very illiquid and was
trading in the 50s two weeks ago is as good as it possibly gets,
and I think it will have a high acceptance rate", a senior
credit analyst at a fund manager said.
"However, it will be interesting to see how the Tier 2
responds and is more difficult to forecast. They might hold out
in the hope that will get more but it's like a game of poker and
the next step is a mandatory tender."
BMPS was clear in its proposal, saying that without a
successful tender, it would be unable to conclude its capital
increase, which would in turn prevent it from deconsolidating
its non-performing loan portfolio.
Failure to do so could subject BMPS to the Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive and therefore potential bondholder
haircuts.
"Risk remains that not enough fresh equity capital turns up
and subordinated bonds get bailed in as part of a
nationalisation," said Dierk Brandenburg, senior credit analyst
at Fidelity.
"This is a big stick the bank has against bond investors."
His view was shared by the first hedge fund investor. "There
is a view from certain Lower Tier 2 holders who think that even
in a resolution, they would get par," he said. "But you have to
remember that the bank would be valued in a completely different
way if it was to be resolved and there is a risk they could end
with a far worse treatment."
BONDS TO THE RESCUE
Market participants agreed that the transaction had been
structured in such a way as to get as much equity as possible,
similar to some of the Greek banks liability management
exercises conducted at the end of 2015.
"Bondholders are captive and are taking the place of equity
investors that would otherwise demand a much higher discount,"
Brandenburg said.
And unlike the Irish banks where bondholders were forced to
swallow deep haircuts on their debt that allowed the
institutions to book a capital gain, BMPS has different
challenges to address.
"This was a difficult point in history," said the senior
credit analyst. "Here, it's not yet a systemic banking crisis,
it's a single institution. They need to entice people into the
trade as it's a very important leg of their plan."
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Sudip Roy, Alex
Chambers)