* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
ROME Dec 9 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's top management met Italy's economy minister and representatives from investment banks JPMorgan and Mediobanca in Rome on Friday, a Treasury source said.
The struggling bank asked the European Central Bank for an extension to a capital-raising plan, but a source told Reuters on Friday that the central bank rejected the request.
That increases pressure on the government to intervene to save Monte Paschi, Italy's third-biggest bank, from being wound down. JPMorgan and Mediobanca must decide whether to back the cash call.
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing