MILAN Oct 26 Investment fund Attestor Capital
plans to take up a debt-to-equity conversion offer by Monte dei
Paschi di Siena after investing nearly 1 billion euros
($1.1 billion) in the Italian bank's subordinated debt, an
Italian daily reported.
La Repubblica newspaper on Wednesday quoted sources close to
London-based Attestor as saying the fund had decided to become a
shareholder in Monte dei Paschi through the debt conversion,
after Italy's third-largest bank on Tuesday unveiled its latest
rescue plan.
Under new Chief Executive Marco Morelli, Monte dei Paschi
plans to raise 5 billion euros in capital by the end of the
year, launching first a debt-to-equity swap over 5 billion euros
of subordinated bonds it has outstanding and then a share issue.
It was not possible to reach Attestor or Monte dei Paschi
for comment. ($1 = 0.9188 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)