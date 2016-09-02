CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 2 Italy's Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi said on Friday he wanted banks in the country to
merge and cut costs and hoped that Monte dei Paschi di Siena
carries out a vital 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion) cash
call this year.
Monte dei Paschi, the country's third-largest bank, has long
been seen as the weakest link in a troubled banking system that
has come to pose a major challenge to the Renzi government.
A string of bank crises, following a harsh recession that
bankrupted thousands of small businesses, has left many ordinary
Italians out of pocket and hurt confidence in lenders.
"I hope the capital increase of Monte dei Paschi can be
carried out by the end of the year and, above all, that the
strong message we sent with the measures on mutual banks will be
understood: banks must merge," Renzi said in a speech at the
Ambrosetti forum.
"In Italy there are more bank executive jobs and branches
than in the rest of the world, that's not good."
($1 = 0.8945 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za)