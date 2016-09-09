MILAN, Sept 9 Shares in Monte dei Paschi were volatile on Friday after Italy's third-largest bank said its chief executive had agreed to resign, ahead of a 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion) cash call needed to stave off the risk of the lender being wound down.

CEO Fabrizio Viola, who joined Monte dei Paschi in 2012 to turn the bank around and has presided over two share successive share issues, could be replaced by Marco Morelli, the head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Italy, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

By 0714 GMT shares in Monte dei Paschi were up 0.5 percent, while the Italian banking stock index was down 0.3 percent.

Analysts said the increased uncertainty was a negative for the sector.

But they added higher risks over the cash call could make a debt conversion to reduce the size of the share sale more likely to succeed.

($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)