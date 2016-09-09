MILAN, Sept 9 Shares in Monte dei Paschi
were volatile on Friday after Italy's third-largest
bank said its chief executive had agreed to resign, ahead of a 5
billion euro ($5.6 billion) cash call needed to stave off the
risk of the lender being wound down.
CEO Fabrizio Viola, who joined Monte dei Paschi in 2012 to
turn the bank around and has presided over two share successive
share issues, could be replaced by Marco Morelli, the head of
Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Italy, a source told Reuters on
Thursday.
By 0714 GMT shares in Monte dei Paschi were up 0.5 percent,
while the Italian banking stock index was down 0.3
percent.
Analysts said the increased uncertainty was a negative for
the sector.
But they added higher risks over the cash call could make a
debt conversion to reduce the size of the share sale more likely
to succeed.
($1 = 0.8874 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za)