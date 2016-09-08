SIENA, Italy, Sept 8 The outgoing chief
executive of Monte dei Paschi di Siena said he did not
expect his resignation to affect a 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion)
rescue plan at Italy's third largest bank.
Monte dei Paschi said on Thursday that CEO Fabrizio Viola
had agreed to step down and a replacement would be found
quickly, as the bank readies its third cash call in as many
years and a record sale of bad loans.
"I don't believe it will," Viola told journalists when asked
if he thought his resignation would have an impact on the
emergency plan needed to stave off the risk of the lender being
wound down.
Viola said a successor had not yet been found. A source with
knowledge of the matter said earlier on Thursday Bank of America
Merrill Lynch's Italy head Marco Morelli was likely to be
Viola's replacement.
Leaving the bank after a board meeting, Chairman Massimo
Tononi said Viola's departure was unexpected.
"I'm very sorry, I've worked very well alongside Fabrizio
and I wished we could have continued to do so. However our task
now is to find very quickly a new chief."
($1 = 0.8890 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene)