MILAN, July 29 Monte dei Paschi is close to finalising a consortium of eight banks to guarantee a 5 billion euro ($5.55 billion) cash call the lender plans to carry out to strengthen its balance sheet, a source close to the matter said.

Beyond global coordinators JP Morgan and Mediobanca , the consortium is expected to include Goldman Sachs , Santander, Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and BOFA Merrill Lynch.

The source said the banks had given a preliminary nod to underwriting the cash call but each would need to take a formal decision to meet internal procedures.

Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Citi declined to comment, Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch and Santander were not immediately available for comment.

