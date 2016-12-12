STRASBOURG Dec 12 The European Commission is
ready to discuss with Italy a variety of possible solutions to
problems in the country's banking sector, the vice president of
the EU executive said on Monday.
"We are in close contact with the Italian authorities and we
are ready to discuss different solutions within our legal
framework," Valdis Dombrovskis told the economic committee of
the European Parliament in a regular hearing in Strasbourg.
The Italian government is ready to rescue Banca Monte Paschi
di Siena if the ailing bank fails to get the 5 billion
euros ($5.3 billion) it needs to remain in business from private
investors, a Treasury source said on Monday.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Andrew Roche)