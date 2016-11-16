MILAN Nov 16 Ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena aims to launch a crucial debt swap on Nov. 28, less than a week before a referendum that could unseat Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The debt-to-equity conversion is a major plank of a 5-billion euro rescue plan meant to stave off the risk of Italy's third biggest bank being wound down.

The scheme still needs to be approved by the European Central Bank, the source said, as well as by a Nov. 24 shareholder meeting.

Aside from the conversion, the bank is looking to secure commitment from one or more anchor investors to back a large chunk of its cash call.

The source said the bank had signed non-disclosure agreements with nearly 10 potential investors, including sovereign funds, private equity firms and hedge funds, without naming them.

