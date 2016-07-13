MILAN, July 13 Italian bank rescue fund Atlante is in talks with Monte dei Paschi di Siena over a deal to help the country's third-largest bank reduce its bad debts, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

European Central Bank supervisors have told the Tuscan bank to cut its net bad loans by 40 percent in two-and-a-half years. That entails gross bad loan disposals worth nearly 14 billion euros over the period, compared with a 5.5 billion euro target in the bank's current strategic plan.

Monte dei Paschi, whose stock has lost 70 percent this year, has said it is working with authorities to find a final solution to its bad loan problem.

The bank is seeking to reach a deal by the end of July, when the results of European banking stress tests will be unveiled. Monte dei Paschi is expected to partly fail the assessment, banking sources have said.

Shares in the bank soared as much as 15 percent on Wednesday as investors bet on a deal after press reports that it was close to hiring JP Morgan as an adviser for a large bad loan sale.

The two sources confirmed discussions between the bank and Atlante were ongoing.

"They're constantly in touch trying to clinch an accord," one source said.

Monte dei Paschi, Atlante and JP Morgan declined to comment. (Reporting by Valentina Za, additional reporting and editing by Francesca Landini)