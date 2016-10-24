MILAN Oct 24 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena
has postponed the release of a statement on a
capital-boosting strategic plan and third-quarter results to
Tuesday from Monday, sources close to the matter said.
A board meeting which started at 0800 GMT on Monday was
still underway 10 hours later. A meeting between chief executive
Marco Morelli and union representatives which had been due to
take place on Monday evening was also delayed, a union
representative added.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Giancarlo Navach, editing by
Silvia Aloisi)