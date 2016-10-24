MILAN Oct 24 Danièle Nouy, chair of the European Central Bank's Supervisory Board, said on Monday she hoped that a decision over banks' exposure to sovereign debt could come at international level.

"Asking banks to set aside capital against their exposure to sovereign bonds would not be a revolution," Nouy said at a conference at Bocconi University in Milan.

"What would be revolutionary is to put a cap on the lenders' government bond holdings," she said, adding this option was not on the table at the moment. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; writing by Francesca Landini)