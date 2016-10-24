Tech, banks help European stocks edge up
Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed
MILAN Oct 24 Danièle Nouy, chair of the European Central Bank's Supervisory Board, said on Monday she hoped that a decision over banks' exposure to sovereign debt could come at international level.
"Asking banks to set aside capital against their exposure to sovereign bonds would not be a revolution," Nouy said at a conference at Bocconi University in Milan.
"What would be revolutionary is to put a cap on the lenders' government bond holdings," she said, adding this option was not on the table at the moment. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; writing by Francesca Landini)
