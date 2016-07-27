ROME, July 27 Italy's Economy Minister said on
Wednesday that the nation's banking system is fundamentally
solid and it will wind down its massive holdings of bad loans
over time.
European rules allowing the government to guarantee the
bundling of some non-performing loans and a private fund set up
to help take them off bank balance sheets provide Italy with the
tools needed to tackle the problem of soured debt.
"The Italian banking system can adopt effective and
sustainable market solutions," Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan said during question time in the lower house of
parliament.
Italian banks had some 83 billion euros of net bad debt at
the end of February, according to the International Monetary
Fund, Padoan added.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer)