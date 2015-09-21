* Greece's Target 2 net liabilities 106.13 bln euros in July
* Reach highest level since late 2012 in June
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Sept 21Greece's liabilities to the
euro zone's bank payment system climbed last summer to highs not
seen since 2012, as fears Greece would be forced out of the euro
zone drove money out of the country, data from the European
Central Bank showed on Monday.
The Bank of Greece had net liabilities of 106.13 billion
euros ($119.24 billion) towards the ECB at the end of July,
according to data from the Target 2 payment system published for
the first time on Monday.
The Target 2 system facilitates payments between banks in
different euro zone countries by channelling them through each
national central bank's account at the ECB. In the case of the
latest data, payments by Greek banks to institutions in other
euro zone countries exceeded flows in the opposite directions by
106.13 billion euros.
Greece's net liabilities hit 107.70 billion euros, their
highest level since late 2012, at the end of June, when the
Greek government decided to introduce capital controls.
Cross-border payment imbalances increased during the
2010-2012 euro zone debt crisis as the private sector withdrew
capital and banks turned to the ECB for funding because banks
from the stronger economies stopped lending to them.
Italian and Spanish net liabilities have declined from their
2012 peak while Greece's have increased again since late last
year, along with political uncertainty in the country.
The ECB said it would now publish Target 2 data on the first
working day of every month, albeit with a one-month time lag.
($1 = 0.8901 euros)
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Larry King)