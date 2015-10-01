* Greece's Target 2 net liabilities 101.64 bln euros at
end-Aug
* Imbalances at the ECB's Target 2 payment system:
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Oct 1 Greece's net liabilities to the
euro zone's bank payment system decreased slightly in August
while Germany's net claims rose further, data from the European
Central Bank showed on Thursday.
The Target 2 system facilitates payments between banks in
different euro zone countries by channelling them through each
national central bank's account at the ECB.
The latest data shows payments by Greek banks to
institutions in other euro zone countries exceeded flows in the
opposite directions by 101.64 billion euros ($113.24 billion).
Greece's net liabilities hit 107.70 billion euros at the end
of June, their highest level since late 2012, when the Greek
government decided to introduce capital controls.
Cross-border payment imbalances increased during the
2010-2012 euro zone debt crisis as the private sector withdrew
capital and banks turned to the ECB for funding because banks
from the stronger economies stopped lending to them.
The ECB publishes Target 2 data on the first working day of
every month, albeit with a one-month time lag.
