By Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 Greece's net liabilities to the euro zone's bank payment system decreased slightly in August while Germany's net claims rose further, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.

The Target 2 system facilitates payments between banks in different euro zone countries by channelling them through each national central bank's account at the ECB.

The latest data shows payments by Greek banks to institutions in other euro zone countries exceeded flows in the opposite directions by 101.64 billion euros ($113.24 billion).

Greece's net liabilities hit 107.70 billion euros at the end of June, their highest level since late 2012, when the Greek government decided to introduce capital controls.

Cross-border payment imbalances increased during the 2010-2012 euro zone debt crisis as the private sector withdrew capital and banks turned to the ECB for funding because banks from the stronger economies stopped lending to them.

The ECB publishes Target 2 data on the first working day of every month, albeit with a one-month time lag.

