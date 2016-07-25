ROME, July 25 The Italian association of pension funds will meet on Monday to discuss a request from the government to contribute to the Atlante bank rescue fund, the association's chairman Alberto Oliveti told Reuters.

After underwriting the cash calls of two regional lenders, the Atlante bank fund has 1.75 billion euros ($1.92 billion) left in its coffers and needs financial resources to buy bad loans from banks.

"It is up to the heads of each pension fund to take a decision," Oliveti said when asked about a media report that the association could inject 500 million euros in Atlante. ($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)