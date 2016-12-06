MILAN Dec 6 Italy's Popolare di Vicenza said on
Tuesday it had hired Fabrizio Viola, the former head of Monte
dei Paschi, as its own chief executive to study a
proposed merger with rival Veneto Banca.
Viola left Monte dei Paschi in September after returning
Italy's third-biggest lender to profit, though the bank is still
saddled with a pile of bad loans which puts its survival at
risk.
Separately on Tuesday, Viola was also appointed as director
and chairman of a strategic committee at Veneto Banca.
Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are controlled by
state-sponsored bank rescue fund Atlante which took them over
earlier this year when they failed to meet demand for initial
share offerings needed to keep them afloat.
