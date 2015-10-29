FRANKFURT Oct 29 A long period of low interest rates jeopardises the business models of certain banks, which need to set aside more capital to confront a possible fall in their interest income, a top European Central Bank rate setter told a German newspaper.

"Banks can cope with a short phase of low interest rates," Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who represents the ECB's supervisory arm on the bank's executive board, said in an interview to Handelsblatt published on Thursday.

"When this lasts for longer, the viability of the business models of certain institutions and how well they cope with a slump in their interest income come into question."

She added a key factor was how those banks had cut their costs and adapted their business model. Asked whether this also meant higher capital charges for those banks, Lautenschlaeger answered: "Certainly".

She also hinted at a possible tightening of the rules on bankers' pay in certain areas of business by lengthening the period over which bonuses are paid.

"For some businesses a longer period could be examined (than the current three to five years)," Lautenschlaeger said.

"You might think about a minimum period of five years." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)