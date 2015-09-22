FRANKFURT, Sept 22 The introduction of a new
accounting standard for financial instruments will be
challenging for the banking industry, especially when it comes
to modelling for expected losses, the European Central Bank's
supervisory chief said on Tuesday.
"The completion of this accounting standard as one of the
responses to the financial crisis will bring major changes and
challenges to the industry, mainly regarding the implementation
of the new expected loss model," said Danièle Nouy, chair of the
ECB's banking supervisory arm.
She was referring, in remarks for a speech to be delivered
in Paris, to the introduction of the International Financial
Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS 9), due to take effect from 2018.
The rule was called for by leaders of the Group of 20
economies during the financial crisis, in which banks had proved
too slow in covering for soured loans.
It marks a radical change for banks, requiring them to make
some provision - at a level according to the bank's view on the
riskiness of a loan set against the economic outlook - even on
the first day of the loan, and long before a default, the
current trigger for provisioning.
The rule was written by the International Accounting
Standards Board but needs formal European Union endorsement to
become mandatory in the 28-country bloc. This process is taking
some time, raising doubts about the start date.
Last week, Paul Ebling, a senior regulator at the Bank of
England, said Britain's top banks must comply with the IFRS 9
from 2018 even if there is delay in the rest of
Europe.
To read Nouy's speech please click on:
here
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Mark Heinrich)