(Recasts with comment on impact of risk on bank business
models)
BRUSSELS, April 29 Euro zone banks are facing
several risks that require them to reassess their business
models to make sure they remain profitable, the European Central
Bank's chief supervisor said on Friday.
"We have to make sure that banks' business models are
sustainable, in particular in the current environment of low
interest rates," Daniele Nouy, chair of the ECB's supervisory
board, told a conference in Brussels.
Nouy said banks' profitability risks are among the key
dangers identified by supervisors, together with credit,
governance, sovereign and geopolitical risks. Cybercrime also
posed a new increasing danger for banks.
"It is a tough time for banks. The economy is not growing.
It's a transitional period. It's time for banks to reassess
their business models," she said.
Nouy also said new bail-in rules for winding down banks may
require some restrictions to be imposed on investment
opportunities for retail investors, who are more exposed to
risks under the new regime.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)