BRUSSELS, June 4 The European Commission has
been considering the possibility of direct bank recapitalisation
by the euro zone's ESM bailout fund, though this is not possible
under the current treaty, its top economics official said on
Monday.
"We have been considering this as a serious possibility, of
breaking the link between the sovereigns and the banks," EU
Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news
briefing.
"This is not part of the ESM (bailout fund) treaty for the
moment, in its present form, but we see that it is important to
consider this alternative of direct bank recapitalisation as we
are now moving on in the discussion on the possible ways and
means to create a banking union," Rehn said.
"The key issue is to be able to break the link between the
banks and the sovereigns so that we can go to the roots of this
current debt crisis."
