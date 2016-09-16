BRATISLAVA, Sept 16 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday that troubled bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena can go ahead with a capital increase quickly after a source said it may get pushed back until next year.

"I think the conditions to do the capital increase are in place, and that it can be done as rapidly as possible," Renzi told reporters after a meeting with European Union leaders in the Slovak capital.

Monte dei Paschi is seeking shareholder approval for a rescue plan that envisages a 5 billion-euro ($5.6 billion) cash call and a record 28 billion-euro sale of non-performing loans, but the bank may not actually tap markets until January or February, a source close to the matter said last week. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Antonella Cinelli)