BRUSSELS Dec 8 Euro zone governments agreed on
Tuesday to provide national credit lines of up to 55 billion
euros ($60 billion) to cover the costs of failing banks until
there are sufficient contributions from banks in a special fund.
The national credit lines, open from the start of next year,
will be a backstop to the Single Resolution Fund (SRF) to which
banks are to pay annual fees, and which at the end of an eight-
year transition period is to have reached 55 billion euros.
The SRF is part of the euro zone's banking union, under
which all big euro zone banks are supervised by the European
Central Bank and all bank deposits are to be guaranteed up to
100,000 euros.
"Member states participating in the banking union agree to
put in place a system of bridge financing arrangements in order
to ensure sufficient funding to the SRF during the transitional
period," European Union finance ministers said in a statement.
"As of 2016, each participating member state will enter into
a harmonised loan facility agreement with the Single Resolution
Board (SRB), providing a national individual credit line to the
SRB to back its national compartment in the SRF in case of
possible funding shortfalls following resolution cases of banks
of the Member State concerned," they said.
The ministers said that initially the maximum aggregate
amount of the credit lines would be 55 billion euros -- the
amount that the SRF is to have once it its fully filled by bank
contributions eight years from now.
The amount would be split between the participating
governments in line with the amounts expected from the
respective national banking sectors.
"The aggregate amount and the repartition key will be
reviewed by the end of 2017 or earlier, if a non-euro area
member state joins the banking union," the ministers said.
They said the national credit lines were to be drawn as a
last resort, after all other financing sources are exhausted,
which includes the bail-in of shareholders, junior and senior
bonds holders and even depositors under the EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive.
The SRF can also borrow money on its own, against the
security of future bank contributions and that option has to be
exhausted too before national credit lines are used.
"Such system of national credit lines will ensure the
protection of taxpayers and will be fiscally neutral over the
medium term, as the banking sector of the member state concerned
will be liable for repayment of the amounts drawn under the
credit line," the ministers said.
Eventually, the national credit lines are to be replaced by
a common backstop, most likely the euro zone bailout fund, at
the latest at the end of the eight-year transition period, the
ministers said.
($1 = 0.9224 euros)
