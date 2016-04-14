BRUSSELS, April 14 The euro zone bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, should provide a credit line to a new European fund for troubled banks to offset risks of a fresh banking crisis, France and Italy said in a joint document seen by Reuters.

European countries have long debated how to give the new Single Resolution Fund enough firepower to weather a large banking crisis, but are divided on where to find the resources to bolster the fund in the short term.

"A credit line from the European Stability Mechanism to the SRF is the simplest and most consistent option," the French-Italian document said.

The ESM has a total lending capacity of 500 billion euros. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Gareth Jones)