* Joint paper distributed ahead of EU finmins' meeting
* Euro zone bank fund may not be enough in a banking crisis
* Germany opposes government-funded backstop for bank fund
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, April 14 The euro zone bailout fund,
the European Stability Mechanism, should provide a credit line
to a new European fund for troubled banks to offset risks of a
fresh banking crisis, France and Italy said in a joint document
seen by Reuters.
European countries have long debated how to give the new
Single Resolution Fund enough firepower to weather a large
banking crisis, but are divided on where to find the resources
to bolster the fund in the short term.
Germany is opposed to a government-funded backstop for the
SRF, because it fears this would expose its taxpayers to unfair
costs. It wants measures to make euro zone banks less risky,
such as limits on their government debt holdings, before
agreeing any new financial commitment.
"A credit line from the European Stability Mechanism to the
SRF is the simplest and most consistent option," the
French-Italian document said.
The ESM has a total lending capacity of 500 billion euros.
The paper was circulated among European Union national
representatives ahead of a monthly meeting of the bloc's finance
ministers in Amsterdam on April 22-23.
The SRF, operational since January, is to be gradually
financed by banks to reach a total capacity of 55 billion euros
by 2024. The problem is that if a new major banking crisis
struck earlier, the SRF may find itself under-capitalised, Italy
and France warned.
They called for the establishment of an EU working group to
advance planning for an SRF backstop.
"FISCALLY NEUTRAL"
The group should set a date of entry into force for the
common backstop and its amount, which should be calculated on
the basis of banks' recapitalisations in past financial crisis,
the joint document said.
The backstop would be "fiscally neutral" as public funds
used to prop up the SRF would be reimbursed over time by banks
in a "realistic" period, according to the paper.
The SRF backstop is seen by its supporters as a necessary
step within the EU flagship project of a banking union, which
includes a single supervisor for euro zone banks, a common
resolution procedure for troubled lenders and a joint insurance
on banks' deposits.
EU finance ministers will discuss next week how to
strengthen the banking union and they will focus on reducing
banks' exposure to sovereign debt with options including caps
and higher costs for holding public debt.
Germany supports limits on banks' holdings of public debt
because it says this measure would break the "doom loop" of debt
dependency between states and banks.
France and Italy said in their joint document that this
vicious nexus could be weakened with the establishment of a
backstop for the SRF.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Gareth Jones)