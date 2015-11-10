* EU finance ministers agree bridge financing to come from
states
* Countries to cover 50 pct of extra funds to save banks
* Final deal expected in December
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Nov 10 European Union finance
ministers struck a first compromise on Tuesday over how to
finance the early stages of a euro zone fund for troubled banks
that is to go live in January, officials said.
The euro zone's Single Resolution Fund (SRF) is to cover the
expenses of winding down a bank from the start of next year.
It will be financed from annual contributions from banks,
but will only reach its target size of 55 billion euros ($59
billion) after seven years, leaving it potentially vulnerable if
a banking crisis strikes at the beginning of its operations.
To make sure the fund is able to properly function from the
start, finance ministers, gathered in Brussels for a regular
meeting, agreed that governments may provide funds to help the
SRF in rescuing a bank in the initial phase of the new fund,
granting so-called bridge financing.
"There is a consensus that this bridge financing should be
done by national credit lines," Luxembourg's Finance Minister
Pierre Gramegna told a news conference after the meeting.
If the SRF needs more capital to rescue a bank, countries
could provide a credit line with "step-by-step payments" but the
first payment must cover "at least 50 percent" of the required
funds, Gramegna, whose country holds the rotating presidency of
the EU, added.
The fund "needs to start working in a credible setting so
that there is no question about financing availability to the
SRF," European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis
said.
The final deal on bridge financing is expected in December
after diplomats sort out remaining issues, Gramegna said.
"The main thing is that we can start in a credible way," SRF
board member Joanne Kellermann told Reuters.
The Commission and the European Central Bank have argued the
SRF should get bridge financing directly from the euro zone
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, so that a
banking crisis would be managed immediately with all the
firepower of the euro zone.
Germany, the largest contributor to the ESM, opposes this,
arguing the treaty governing the ESM would need to be changed to
allow SRF funding, as the ESM is meant to fund only governments.
The ESM treaty may still be changed to allow the fund to
provide bridge financing, EU officials said, but to reach a deal
on this EU states will have to meet further conditions.
One is the full transposition into national laws of the EU
directive on bank recovery and resolution (BRRD) which is to be
done by 2016. Several EU countries have not done it yet.
The new rules would oblige shareholders, junior and senior
bondholders and also large depositors to contribute to the
rescue of a troubled bank, thus reducing the SRF's involvement
in the rescue of a credit institution.
($1 = 0.9312 euros)
