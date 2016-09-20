MILAN, Sept 20 The new individual capital
requirements for Italian lenders will likely include significant
changes in some cases, ECB supervisor Ignazio Angeloni told an
Italian newspaper, adding they will probably be released in
January.
Angeloni also told Corriere della Sera in an interview that
the results of the latest supervisory review and evaluation
process (SREP) should be largely in line with last year's,
although there will be some variations for single banks.
"Overall we can expect the SREP results to be roughly in
line with last year's, but there will be variations, also quite
significant, related to the risk profile of individual banks,"
he told the paper.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)