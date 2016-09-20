(Recasts adding comments)
MILAN, Sept 20 The European Central Bank will
raise individual capital requirements for some lenders when new
thresholds are published early next year, ECB supervisor Ignazio
Angeloni told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in an
interview on Tuesday.
Angeloni said the outcome of the latest supervisory review
and evaluation process (SREP), which looks at the risk profiles
of lenders, should probably be known in January.
"Overall we can expect the SREP results to be roughly in
line with last year's, but there will be variations, also quite
significant, related to the risk profile of individual banks,"
he told the newspaper.
"It'll be higher in some cases and lower in others."
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za and Jason
Neely)