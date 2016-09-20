(Recasts adding comments)

MILAN, Sept 20 The European Central Bank will raise individual capital requirements for some lenders when new thresholds are published early next year, ECB supervisor Ignazio Angeloni told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in an interview on Tuesday.

Angeloni said the outcome of the latest supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP), which looks at the risk profiles of lenders, should probably be known in January.

"Overall we can expect the SREP results to be roughly in line with last year's, but there will be variations, also quite significant, related to the risk profile of individual banks," he told the newspaper.

"It'll be higher in some cases and lower in others." (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za and Jason Neely)