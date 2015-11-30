BRUSSELS Nov 30 A new euro zone fund for
troubled banks will become operational from January as planned
because a sufficient number of member states have completed the
legal procedures, an EU official said on Monday.
There had been concerns that implementation would be delayed
as some countries had yet to ratify the texts. However, the
official told Reuters: "We now have a sufficient amount of
member states having ratified the intergovernmental agreement
for the Single Resolution Fund to start work on Jan. 1, 2016."
Italy was the last major euro zone country to complete the
ratification procedures, the official added.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair
Macdonald)