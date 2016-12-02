MILAN Dec 2 The chief executive of UniCredit met on Friday with banking foundations that are among the Italian lender's leading shareholders to provide an update on an upcoming strategic and capital-boosting plan, two sources close to the matter said.

Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier, who took the helm at UniCredit in July with a mandate to strengthen the lender's balance sheet, is set to unveil on Dec. 13 a strategic plan which sources have said will include a share issue for up to 13 billion euros ($14 billion).

Sources have said the banking foundations' combined stake in the bank - currently totalling around 9 percent - will be diluted in the event of a 13-billion euro share sale.

One of the sources on Friday said Mustier had sounded out the foundations over the planned share issue without providing any detailed figures about the overall plan. ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za)