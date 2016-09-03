CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 3 UniCredit's CEO
Jean-Pierre Mustier said on Saturday he was not worried that a
possible capital increase to be launched by his bank could
overlap with a cash call planned by Italy's third biggest
lender, Monte Paschi di Siena.
"I am not worried at all ... I am working on UniCredit's
strategic plan, which we will release by year-end," Mustier said
on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum in northern Italy.
Mustier, who took the helm of Italy's biggest bank by
assets in July, is expected to launch a capital increase which
analysts say could amount to 7-8 billion euros in early 2017.
Monte dei Paschi needs to complete a cash call for up to 5
billion euros by the end of 2016, but several banking sources
have said this may take place at the beginning of 2017.
Bankers have said there was a risk the two rights issues
could take place at around the same time, competing with each
other to lure investors.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini)