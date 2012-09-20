BERLIN, Sept 20 European Commissioner Michel
Barnier, who is at odds with Germany over his proposal to give
the European Central Bank (ECB) powers to oversee all euro zone
banks, said he would try to find a compromise with Berlin.
Speaking to reporters in the German capital, Barnier said:
"Of course I will work on a compromise with Berlin and other
European capitals."
The basis for a compromise would be an extensive
decentralisation of banking supervision, he said, while
underscoring the need for an integrated overall system in order
to restore financial stability in the euro zone.