PARIS Nov 14 European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Monday that he had spoken to Greece's new Prime Minister Lucas Papademos at the weekend and was sure his government would respect the terms of an EU/IMF aid package.

"I am sure the new government will respect the commitments it has taken," Barroso told Reuters after a lunch in Paris. "I spoke to Papademos and (Italy's new Prime Minister Mario) Monti at the weekend and I am confident that both are committed." (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Toby Chopra)